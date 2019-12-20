JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $300.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.25.

NYSE:BDX opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $272.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,966,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

