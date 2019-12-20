JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 550

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 612.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

