JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $11.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.
Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 449,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.19.
In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
