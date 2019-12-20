JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $11.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 449,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

