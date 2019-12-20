JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $139.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

