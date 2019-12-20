JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.61, approximately 8,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 90,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,994,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 416,652 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,238,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,636,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000.

