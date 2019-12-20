Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 0.5%

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 807 ($10.62) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.62), 242,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 811 ($10.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 801.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 825.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.90 million and a PE ratio of 16.34.

Get Jupiter European Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.