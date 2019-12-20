JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.55

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 132793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JSTTY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

