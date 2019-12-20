K12 (NYSE:LRN) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of K12 stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,557. K12 has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $822.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.15.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in K12 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 192,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in K12 by 582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in K12 by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.