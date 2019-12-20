Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLDO shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of KLDO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,539. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

