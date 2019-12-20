Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.89

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.89 and traded as high as $154.90. Kansas City Southern shares last traded at $153.97, with a volume of 28,003 shares trading hands.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 437,666 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,500,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.