KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.15.

KBH stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KB Home by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

