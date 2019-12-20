Kcash Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $842,771.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.