KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut KDDI CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 619,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.16.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.