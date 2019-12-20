KeyCorp Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $260.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.39. 7,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,155. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $251.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $112,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total value of $211,775.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $252,102.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,502 shares of company stock worth $3,568,534. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 50.4% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 104,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 301,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,505,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,117,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.