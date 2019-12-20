Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Compass Point lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,475,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 182,824 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. 58,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

