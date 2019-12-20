Kogi Iron (ASX:KFE) Trading Up 27.5%

Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) rose 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 602,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 633,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $37.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.06.

Kogi Iron Company Profile (ASX:KFE)

Kogi Iron Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and produces mineral properties in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company primarily explores for iron ore deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Agbaja iron ore project located on the Agbaja plateau in Kogi State. The company was formerly known as Energio Limited and changed its name to Kogi Iron Limited in November 2012.

