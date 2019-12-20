Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.85.

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 421,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,026. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

