Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.69 ($75.22).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €67.80 ($78.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a 1 year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.98.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

