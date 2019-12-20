Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

KRN opened at €67.70 ($78.72) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.85 and its 200 day moving average is €58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

