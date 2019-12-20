L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 778,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 19.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,541,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after buying an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 93,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 155.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.