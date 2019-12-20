LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

LSAF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

