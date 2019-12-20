Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Nancy S. Donovan Sells 37,603 Shares

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $50,011.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 950.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,434,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,595,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 110,064 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,093,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,005,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

