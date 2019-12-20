Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,947. The company has a market capitalization of $396.80 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,222,044.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,848,038.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673,766 shares of company stock worth $24,090,865. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Article: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.