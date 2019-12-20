Leidos (LDOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Leidos (NYSE: LDOS):

12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,896. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Leidos by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

