Leidos (LDOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Leidos (NYSE: LDOS):
- 12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2019 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/5/2019 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/29/2019 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2019 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,896. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Leidos by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
