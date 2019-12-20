Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $105.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Leidos has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after acquiring an additional 662,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 596,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

