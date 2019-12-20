Lendingblock (LND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $111,312.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Lendingblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.35 million and $111,312.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock launched on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,983,000 tokens. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

