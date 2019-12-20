LHT Reaches Market Cap of $867,915.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 903.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, LHT has traded 576.4% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a total market cap of $867,915.00 and approximately $984.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049000 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

