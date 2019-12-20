Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LBTYK opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

