Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.48–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.55 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNR. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 20,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

