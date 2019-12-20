LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.33, approximately 142,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 192,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIQT shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vernon acquired 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,429.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 39.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LiqTech International by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,208 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 557,444 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,929 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

