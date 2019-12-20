Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

LVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Livongo Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

