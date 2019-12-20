LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOGM. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

LOGM opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 39.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

