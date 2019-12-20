LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LOGM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

LogMeIn stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

