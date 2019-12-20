Loom Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $17.78 million and $3.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, GOPAX, Bitbns and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,343,306 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DEx.top, Fatbtc, DDEX, IDEX, YoBit, Tidex, Binance, Upbit, Allbit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Poloniex, Coinbe, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

