LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, GDAC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $70.90 million and $1.17 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinone, Bitrue, Upbit, KuCoin, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

