MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

MGNX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 137,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,136. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

