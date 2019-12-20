Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MASI opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,312,000 after buying an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.