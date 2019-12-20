Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $300.55

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.55 and last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 93504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $297.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Insiders sold a total of 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

