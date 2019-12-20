Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,282. The stock has a market cap of $639.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Matrix Service by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

