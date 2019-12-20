MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

MaxLinear stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 11,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $249,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,752.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $225,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $1,359,263 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MaxLinear by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

