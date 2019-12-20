Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.38. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.