Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.72

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.38. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Les Services de gestion Claude Roy Inc. sold 33,600 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total transaction of C$238,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,643,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,797,631.30. Also, Director Gilles Laporte purchased 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.11 per share, with a total value of C$248,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,244.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

