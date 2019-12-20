Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,460. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.