Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,460. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,004,929.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,158 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

