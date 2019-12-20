MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $320.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $17,619.00 and $320.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 204.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.