Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.50 and last traded at $103.16, approximately 1,019,096 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 312,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

