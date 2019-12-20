Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.
MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.
Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.65.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Featured Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.