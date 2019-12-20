Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

