Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $295,707.00 and $180.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00603898 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.