Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €15.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.07 ($16.36).

Metro stock opened at €13.15 ($15.29) on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 1-year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.11.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

