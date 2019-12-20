MicroBitcoin Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $2,485.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004640 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.