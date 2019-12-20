Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

